Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 11 July 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 136.84
Dollar's intra-day rally above Jun's fresh 24-year high at 136.99 in Asia on dovish comments from BOJ's Kuroda suggests long term has once again resumed and further gain towards 137.50 would be seen after consolidation but 137.90/00 should cap upside.
On the downside, only a daily close below 136.56 would indicate a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement to 135.88/98.
Data to be released later
Italy retail sales.
Canada leading index on Monday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
