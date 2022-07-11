Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 11 July 2022 09:30GMT.

Dollar's intra-day rally above Jun's fresh 24-year high at 136.99 in Asia on dovish comments from BOJ's Kuroda suggests long term has once again resumed and further gain towards 137.50 would be seen after consolidation but 137.90/00 should cap upside.

On the downside, only a daily close below 136.56 would indicate a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement to 135.88/98.

Data to be released later

Italy retail sales.

Canada leading index on Monday.