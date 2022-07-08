Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 08 July 2022 09:30GMT.

Although dollar's sharp decline from last Wed's fresh 24-year peak at 136.99 in tandem with US yields to 134.75 last Friday suggests long term uptrend has made a temporary top there, subsequent bounce to 136.36 Tue signals pullback possibly over and above 136.36 would yield stronger gain to 136.70/80.

On the downside, only a daily close below 134.96 would bring weakness towards 134.75 but 134.27 should contain downside.

Data to be released on Friday

US non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average weekly earnings, wholesale inventories, wholesale sales, Canada employment change and unemployment rate.