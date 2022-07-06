Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 06 July 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 135.26
Dollar's early selloff from last Wed's fresh 24-year peak at 136.99 in tandem with U.S. yields to 134.75 (Fri) signals a temporary top has been made, despite staging a strong rise to as high as 136.36 yesterday on broad-based safe-haven buying in usd, intra-day firm break of 135.53 would yield re-test of 134.75, below, 134.53, 134.27.
On the upside, only a daily close above 135.89 would prolong choppy swings and risk another rise to 136.26/36 later.
Data to be released on Wednesday
Germany industrial orders, U.K. SnP construction PMI, labor productivity, EU retail sales.
U.S. mortgage application, redbook, SnP global services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, JOLTS job opening.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
