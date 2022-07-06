Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 06 July 2022 09:30GMT.

Dollar's early selloff from last Wed's fresh 24-year peak at 136.99 in tandem with U.S. yields to 134.75 (Fri) signals a temporary top has been made, despite staging a strong rise to as high as 136.36 yesterday on broad-based safe-haven buying in usd, intra-day firm break of 135.53 would yield re-test of 134.75, below, 134.53, 134.27.

On the upside, only a daily close above 135.89 would prolong choppy swings and risk another rise to 136.26/36 later.

Data to be released on Wednesday

Germany industrial orders, U.K. SnP construction PMI, labor productivity, EU retail sales.

U.S. mortgage application, redbook, SnP global services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, JOLTS job opening.

