Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 05 July 2022 09:30GMT.



USD/JPY - 135.67

Dollar's selloff below 135.56 (Thur) to as low as 134.75 in tandem with US yields at European open last Fri suggests long term uptrend has made a temporary top at Wed's fresh 24-year peak at 136.99 and subsequent sideways swings would yield consolidation before prospect of another fall, below 134.75 would head towards 134.53 but 134.27 should hold.

On the upside, only a daily close above 135.66 would signal aforesaid pullback over and risk gain to 135.88/98.

Data to be released on Tuesday

France industrial output, SnP global services PMI, Italy SnP global services PMI, Germany SnP global services PMI, EU SnP global services PMI, UK SnP global services PMI.

Canada building permits, US durables ex-defense, durable goods, factory orders and durables ex-transport.