Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 28 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 135.70
Although dollar's selloff from last Wed's fresh 24-year peak at 136.71 to 134.27 Thursday on safe-haven yen buying suggests recent erratic upmove has made a temporary top there, subsequent strong rebound to 135.54 in New York Mon and intra-day break there suggests aforesaid pullback has possibly ended and consolidation with upside bias remains for 136.30, break, 136.71.
On the downside, only a daily close below 135.02 would dampen bullishness and risk weakness to 134.53/58, 134.27.
Data to be released later
Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, France consumer confidence, Italy industrial sales.
U.S. goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence and Richmond Fed manufacturing.
