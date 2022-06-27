Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 27 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 135.05
Although dollar's selloff to as low as 134.27 in New York Thursday on safe-haven yen buying suggests recent erratic up move has made a temporary top at Wednesday's fresh 24-year peak at 136.71, Fri's rebound from 134.36 to 135.39 in New York and subsequent retreat would yield further choppy swings, below 134.27 would head to 133.88/93.
On the downside, only a daily close below 135.39 would suggest 1st leg of correction over and yield stronger gain towards 135.87.
Data to be released today
U.S. durables goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense, pending home sales and Dallas Fed manufacturing business on Monday.
