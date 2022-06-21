Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 21 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 135.27
Dollar's rally from 132.17 to as high as 135.42 Friday on BOJ's unchanged rate decision, then to 135.44 Monday suggests upmove from 131.50 (Wednesday) would yield re-test of June's fresh 24-year peak at 135.59, break would extend towards projected target at 136.11 later before retracement occurs.
On the downside, only a daily close below 134.55 (Monday low) would risk weakness to 134.23/28 before prospect of rebound.
Data to be released on Tuesday
U.K. Rightmove house price, CBI trends orders, Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, EU current account.
Canada new housing price index, retail sales, U.S. national activity index and existing home sales.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
