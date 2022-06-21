Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 21 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.

Dollar's rally from 132.17 to as high as 135.42 Friday on BOJ's unchanged rate decision, then to 135.44 Monday suggests upmove from 131.50 (Wednesday) would yield re-test of June's fresh 24-year peak at 135.59, break would extend towards projected target at 136.11 later before retracement occurs.

On the downside, only a daily close below 134.55 (Monday low) would risk weakness to 134.23/28 before prospect of rebound.

Data to be released on Tuesday

U.K. Rightmove house price, CBI trends orders, Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, EU current account.

Canada new housing price index, retail sales, U.S. national activity index and existing home sales.

