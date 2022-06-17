Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 17 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 134.36

Although dollar's rally from 132.18 to as high as 134.63 after BOJ's dovish hold suggests correction from Wednesday's 24-year peak at 135.59 has ended yesterday at 131.50, however, subsequent spike down and volatile swings suggests further range trading is seen and above 134.63 would yield one more rise towards 135.22 but June's 24-year peak at 135.59 should hold.

On the downside, only a daily close below 132.71 would indicate recovery over and risk weakness to 132.18/28.

Data to be released on Friday

Italy trade balance, EU HICP.

Canada producer prices, U.S. industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output and leading index.