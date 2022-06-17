Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 17 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 134.36
Although dollar's rally from 132.18 to as high as 134.63 after BOJ's dovish hold suggests correction from Wednesday's 24-year peak at 135.59 has ended yesterday at 131.50, however, subsequent spike down and volatile swings suggests further range trading is seen and above 134.63 would yield one more rise towards 135.22 but June's 24-year peak at 135.59 should hold.
On the downside, only a daily close below 132.71 would indicate recovery over and risk weakness to 132.18/28.
Data to be released on Friday
Italy trade balance, EU HICP.
Canada producer prices, U.S. industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output and leading index.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
