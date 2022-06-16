Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 16 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 133.56

Dollar's selloff from 134.95 in post-FOMC New York to 133.51 suggests long term upmove has made a temporary top at Tuesday's fresh 24-year peak at 135.59 and despite subsequent rebound to 134.67 in Asia, present sharp retreat in Europe on safe haven buying in yen signals consolidation with downside bias remains but below 133.37 needed to yield stronger retracement towards 133.19, break, 132.99.

On the upside, only a daily close above 133.85/90 would revive bullishness for stronger gain towards 134.67, 134.95 later.

Data to be released on Thursday

Swiss SNB interest rate decision, Italy CPI, EU labor costs, UK BOE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BOE QE total, BoE QE Corp Bond Purchases, BOE MPC vote hike, BOE MOC vote unchanged, BOE MPC vote cut.

U.S. building permits, housing starts, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index and Canada wholesale sales.