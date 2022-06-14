Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 14 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 134.32

Although USD's rally to a 24-year peak at 135.22 in Asia Monday and subsequent strong retreat to 133.60 in New York on active yen buying suggests long term uptrend has made a temporary top there, intra-day rebound from 133.88 on news of BOJ bond buying programme suggests consolidation with mild upside bias remains but above 134.81 needed for re-test of 135.22 .

On the downside, only a daily close below 133.60 would risk stronger retracement towards 133.19, break, 132.99.

Data to be released on Tuesday

UK claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, Germany CPI, ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW economic conditions, EU ZEW survey expectations.

Canada manufacturing sales, U.S. PPI and redbook.

