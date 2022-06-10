Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 10 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 133.71

Despite dollar's sharp fall from Thursday's fresh 20-year peak at 134.55 to as low as 133.19 in Europe, subsequent strong rebound to 133.44 on broad-based usd's strength and intra-day retreat suggests further choppy sideways swings in in store and above said resistance would extend long term upmove towards 2002 high at 135.20, break, 135.73 next week

On the downside, only a daily close below 133.19 would indicate a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement to 132.85/95.

Data to be released on Friday

Italy industrial sales, U.K. consumer inflation.

U.S. CPI, University of Michigan sentiment, Federal budget, Canada capacity, employment change and unemployment rate.