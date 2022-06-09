Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 09 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 133.54
Despite dollar's resumption of uptrend to a fresh 20-year peak at 134.55 at Tokyo open today, subsequent retreat in tandem with U.S. yields in Europe suggests temporary top is made and 1-2 days of consolidation would be seen before marginal gain to 134.82/87 later.
On the downside, only below 133.20/25 would dampen bullishness and yield stronger retracement to 132.95/99.
Data to be released on Thursday
U.K. RICS housing price balance, France non-farm payrolls, EU ECB refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate.
U.S. initial jobless claim and continuing jobless claims.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
