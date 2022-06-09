Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 09 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 133.54

Despite dollar's resumption of uptrend to a fresh 20-year peak at 134.55 at Tokyo open today, subsequent retreat in tandem with U.S. yields in Europe suggests temporary top is made and 1-2 days of consolidation would be seen before marginal gain to 134.82/87 later.

On the downside, only below 133.20/25 would dampen bullishness and yield stronger retracement to 132.95/99.

Data to be released on Thursday

U.K. RICS housing price balance, France non-farm payrolls, EU ECB refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate.

U.S. initial jobless claim and continuing jobless claims.