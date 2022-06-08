Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 08 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 133.77

Dollar's intra-day rally above Tue's fresh 20-year peak at 132.99 on continued selling in yen suggests long-term up move remains in force and marginal gain would be seen, reckon 133.80/90 would limit upside today and yield a much-needed correction due to near term loss of momentum.

On the downside, only a daily close below 132.33 would indicate temporary top made and risk stronger retracement towards 132.01.

Data to be released on Wednesday

Swiss unemployment rate, U.K. Halifax house prices, S&P construction PMI, Germany industrial output, France trade balance, imports, exports, Italy retail sales, EU employment, GDU.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, wholesale inventories and wholesale sales.