Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 07 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 132.62
Dollar's rally above May's 131.34 top to a fresh 20-year peak at 132.01 in New York Monday in tandem with U.S. yields and intra-day firm break there suggests long term uptrend has once again resumed, above 132.99 would extend towards 133.40 but 133.79 should cap upside and yield a much-needed correction due to overbought condition.
On the downside, only a daily close below 132.01 would indicate a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 131.34.
Data to be released on Tuesday
U.K. BRC retail sales, S&P Global services PMI, Germany industrial orders, EU sentix index.
U.S. trade balance, redbook, Canada trade balance, imports, exports, Ivey PMI and New Zealand GDT price.
