Update Time: 06 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 130.70
Dollar's rally to a 1-month peak at 130.98 in tandem with U.S. yields in post-NFP New York Friday, then to 130.99 in Australia today suggests upmove from May's 1-month bottom at 126.37 would yield re-test of May's 20-year peak at 131.34 after consolidation but above needed to extend towards 131.79 before retreat.
On the downside, only a daily close below 130.23 would signal temporary top made and risk stronger retracement to 130.00/04.
France Market Holiday, Germany Market Holiday and Swiss Market Holiday on Monday.
