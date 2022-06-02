Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 02 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 129.93

Dollar's rally above 128.88 (Tue) to as high as 130.18 in New York Wednesday on USD's strength due to rally in U.S. yields and intra-day break there suggests correction from May's 20-year peak at 131.34 has ended at 126.37 (Tue) and present retreat would yield consolidation before prospect of another rise towards 130.40 later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 129.77 may indicate a temporary top made and risk stronger retracement to 129.21/25 before rebound.

Data to be released on Thursday

Swiss CPI, U.K. Market Holiday, Italy Market Holiday, EU producer prices.

Canada building permits, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, labor costs, productivity, durables ex-defense, durables goods, durable ex-transport and factory orders.