Daily market outlook on Major
Update Time: 01 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 129.46
Dollar's rally above 127.82 (Mon) to 128.88 in New York Tuesday in tandem with US yields and intra-day break there suggests decline from May's 20-year peak at 131.34 has ended at 126.37 (Tuesday) and further gain towards 129.44 is envisaged but 129.77 should remain intact initially.
On the downside, only a daily close below 128.78/88 would indicate temporary top made and risk weakness towards 128.33.
Data to be released on Wednesday
U.K. BRC shop price index, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, Japan business capex, Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Germany retail sales, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, France budget balance, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, Swiss manufacturing PMI, Italy S&P Global manufacturing PMI, unemployment rate, EU S&P Global manufacturing PMI, unemployment rate.
U.S. mortgage application, ADP employment change, redbook, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, construction spending, ISM manufacturing PMI, JOLTS job openings, Canada BOC rate decision and S&P Global manufacturing PMI.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains below 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7229 on Wednesday, its highest in almost a month. However, the sour tone of equities and renewed demand for the greenback pushed it back lower, now trading around 0.7180. Australia Trade Balance coming up next.
EUR/USD trading around 1.0650 amid the dollar’s comeback
Demand for the greenback surged following upbeat US data, while the American currency was also underpinned by the risk-off mood triggered by lingering inflation and recession concerns. The focus now shifts to US employment-related figures.
Gold: Risk aversion pushes XAUUSD up
The new month brought optimism among traders, which gave Gold an unexpected boost. XAU traded as low as $1,825.45 but surged towards $1,850 as Wall Street opened with substantial gains. The positive mood was short-lived, as stocks took a turn for the worse.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!