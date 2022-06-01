Daily market outlook on Major

Update Time: 01 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.

Dollar's rally above 127.82 (Mon) to 128.88 in New York Tuesday in tandem with US yields and intra-day break there suggests decline from May's 20-year peak at 131.34 has ended at 126.37 (Tuesday) and further gain towards 129.44 is envisaged but 129.77 should remain intact initially.

On the downside, only a daily close below 128.78/88 would indicate temporary top made and risk weakness towards 128.33.

Data to be released on Wednesday

