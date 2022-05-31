Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 31 May 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 127.73
Despite dollar's intra-day rally above 127.82 (Mon) to 127.33 in Asia on active selling in yen, subsequent retreat in European morning in tandem with U.S. yields suggests recovery from May's 1-month bottom at 126.37 has ended there and below 127.58 would yield further weakness to 127.20/25 later.
On the upside, above 128.00 would indicate pullback over and re-test of 128.33 would be seen, but break needed for further gain to 128.50/55, 128.86.
Data to be released on Tuesday
U.K. nationwide house price, Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, retail sales, GDP, France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Germany unemployment rate, unemployment change, Italy GDP, CPI, EU HICP, Canada GDP.
U.S. monthly home price, Chicago PMI, consumer confidence and Dallas Fed manufacturing business index.
