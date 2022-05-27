Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 27 May 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 127.10

Despite dollar's sharp fall from 157.58 to as low as 126.56 in Europe Thursday on hawkish comments from BOJ's Kuroda, subsequent strong rebound suggests further choppy trading above Tue's 1-month bottom at 126.37 would continue and above 157.58 would bring stronger retracement of decline from May's 20-year 131.34 peak towards 128.08.

On the downside, a daily close below 126.56 needed for re-test of 126.37, break would head to 126.10/20 before recovery.

Data to be released on Friday

U.S. personal income, personal spending, PCE price index, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan sentiment and Canada budget balance.