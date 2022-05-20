Daily markets outlook on major
Update Time: 20 May 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 127.98
Although dollar's rebound after yesterday's selloff below 128.02 to a 3-week bottom at 127.04 in New York on broad-based usd's retreat in tandem with U.S. yields suggests decline from May's fresh 20-year 131.34 peak has made a temporary low there, intra-day retreat from 128.21 in Asia suggests consolidation with mild downside bias remains and below 127.53 would re-test 127.04, break would extend said fall to 126.80 later.
On the upside, only a daily close above 128.21 would bring stronger retracement to 128.68 but 128.94 may hold.
Data to be released on Friday
U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, PSNB, retail sales, Germany producer prices and Swiss industrial production.
