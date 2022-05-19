Daily market outlook on major
USD/JPY - 127.97
Dollar's selloff from 129.77 (Tuesday) to 128.02 in New York on Wednesday on safe-haven yen buying and fall in US yields due to US stock market rout suggests recovery from last Thursday's 2-week bottom at 127.53 has ended and despite intra-day strong rebound to 128.94 in Asia, present sharp retreat in European morning has retained bearishness and below 127.53 would extend decline from May's 20-year peak at 131.34 towards 126.96 later.
On the upside, only a daily close above 128.94 would prolong choppy swings and risk stronger retracement towards 129.34.
Data to be released on Thursday
EU current account, construction orders.
U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, existing home sales, leading index, Canada new housing price index and producer prices.
