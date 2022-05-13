Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 13 May 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 128.83
Dollar's intra-day cross-inspired rally to 129.36 in Asia suggests 1st leg of correction from Mon's fresh 20-year peak at 131.34 has possibly ended and as 128.50 has contained retreat in European morning, bullishness remains for 129.36 after consolidation, break would yield further gain towards 139.88.
On the downside, only a daily close below 128.03 would indicate aforesaid recovery over and risk weakness towards 127.53.
Data to be released on Friday
France CPI, EU industrial production.
U.S. import prices, export prices and University of Michigan sentiment.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
