Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 13 May 2022 09:30GMT.

Dollar's intra-day cross-inspired rally to 129.36 in Asia suggests 1st leg of correction from Mon's fresh 20-year peak at 131.34 has possibly ended and as 128.50 has contained retreat in European morning, bullishness remains for 129.36 after consolidation, break would yield further gain towards 139.88.

On the downside, only a daily close below 128.03 would indicate aforesaid recovery over and risk weakness towards 127.53.

Data to be released on Friday

France CPI, EU industrial production.

U.S. import prices, export prices and University of Michigan sentiment.