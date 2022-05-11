Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 11 May 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 130.01

Despite dollar's brief break of April's 131.24 high to a fresh 20-year peak on Monday, subsequent selloff to 130.13, then to 129.81 in Asia yesterday suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top there and consolidation is in store before prospect of another rebound but above 130.54/57 is needed to head back to 130.80/90.

On the downside, only a daily close below 129.50/60 would risk stronger retracement of said rise towards 129.33, break, 129.10.

Data to be released on Wednesday

Germany CP.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI and Federal budget.