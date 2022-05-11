Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 11 May 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 130.01
Despite dollar's brief break of April's 131.24 high to a fresh 20-year peak on Monday, subsequent selloff to 130.13, then to 129.81 in Asia yesterday suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top there and consolidation is in store before prospect of another rebound but above 130.54/57 is needed to head back to 130.80/90.
On the downside, only a daily close below 129.50/60 would risk stronger retracement of said rise towards 129.33, break, 129.10.
Data to be released on Wednesday
Germany CP.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI and Federal budget.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
