Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 10 May 2022 09:30GMT.

Despite dollar's brief break of April's 131.24 top to a fresh 20-year peak at 131.34 in Europe Mon, subsequent retreat to 130.13 in tandem with US stocks and US yields in New York, with intraday break there suggests recent erratic upmove has made a temporary top there and choppy trading is in store but above 130.55/57 needed to yield further gain to 130.80/90.

On the downside, only a daily close below 129.81 would risk stronger retracement towards 129.55 but 129.33 should hold.

Data to be released on Tuesday

U.K. BRC retail sales, Japan all household spending, Australia retail sales, Italy industrial output, Germany ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW economic expectation.

Canada leading index and U.S. redbook.