Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 06 May 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 130.42

Dollar's rally from 138.64 (Wed) to 130.55 Thur and intra-day break there on renewed broad-based usd's strength suggests early pullback from April's 20-year peak at 131.24 has ended and consolidation with upside bias remains, above 130.80 (Asia) would yield re-test of said resistance later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 129.99 would risk weakness to 129.55/65 but 129.30/40 should hold and yield rebound.

Data to be released on Friday

Australia AIG services index, Japan Tokyo CPI.

Swiss unemployment rate, U.K. Halifax house prices, Markit construction PMI, Germany industrial output, France non-farm payrolls, Italy retail sales.

U.S. Non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, Canada employment change, unemployment rate and Ivey PMI.