Update Time: 05 May 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 129.76
Euro's intra-day strong rebound after yesterdays sharp fall from 130.37 to as low as 128.64 in post-FOMC New York on broad-based profit taking in usd after less hawkish comments from Fed's Powell suggests early pullback from April's 20-year peak at 131.24 has possibly ended and stronger gain towards 130.47 would be seen but above needed for 130.75/85 later.
On the downside, only a daily close below 129.00 would indicate aforesaid recovery over and risk re-test of 128.64, break, 128.20/25.
Data to be released on Thursday
Germany industrial orders, Swiss CPI, France industrial output, U.K. Markit Services PMI, BOE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BOE QE total, BOE QE corporate bond purchase, BOE MPC vote cut, BOE MPC vote unchanged, BOE MPC vote hike.
U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, labor costs and productivity.
