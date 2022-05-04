Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 04 May 2022 09:30GMT.

Although dollar's retreat from last Thursday's 20-year peak a 131.24 to 129.33 Fri signals recent upmove has made a temporary top there, subsequent rebound and daily sideways swings suggests consolidation is in store, as long as Tuesday's bottom at 129.71 holds, upside bias remains but above 130.47 needed for 130.70/80, break would yield re-test of said resistance.

On the downside, only a daily close below 129.62 would risk stronger retracement towards 129.33, break, 129.00/10.

Data to be released on Wednesday

U.K. BRC shop price, Japan Market Holiday, China Market Holiday, Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, Markit services PMI, Italy Markit services PMI, France Markit services PMI, EU Markit services PMI, retail sales.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, ADP employment change, international trade balance, good trade balance, Markit services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, Fed interest rate decision, Canada trade balance, exports and imports.