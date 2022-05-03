Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 03 May 2022 09:30GMT

Despite dollar's impressive rally above previous April's peak at 129.40 to a 20-year high of 131.24 on active selling in yen after BoJ's dovish hold, intra-day retreat on broad-based profit taking in usd signals consolidation is in store, reckon 129.85/90 would contain downside and yield another rise, above 131.24 would extend to 131.48/53 later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 129.60 would indicate a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 129.40, break, 129.10.

Data to be released on Tuesday

France budget balance, Germany unemployment rate, unemployment change, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, EU producer prices, unemployment rate.

U.S. redbook, durable goods, durables ex-defense, factory orders, durables ex-transport, JOLTS job openings.

