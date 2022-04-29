Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 29 Apr 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 130.35

Despite dollar's impressive rally above previous April's peak at 129.40 to a 20-year high of 131.24 on active selling in yen after BoJ's dovish hold, intra-day retreat on broad-based profit taking in usd signals consolidation is in store, reckon 129.85/90 would contain downside and yield another rise, above 131.24 would extend to 131.48/53 later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 129.60 would indicate a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 129.40, break, 129.10.

Data to be released on Friday

France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Germany import prices, export prices, GDP, U.K. nationwide house price, Swiss retail sales, KOF indicator, Italy GDP, CPI, producer prices, EU HICP, GDP.

U.S. personal income, personal spending, PCE price index, employment wages, employment costs, Chicago PMI, University of Michigan sentiment, Canada GDP and budget balance.