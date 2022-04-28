Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 28 Apr 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 130.70

Dollar's intra-day impressive rally in Asia on active selling in yen after BoJ's dovish hold and then break of last Wednesday's near 20-year peak at 129.60 suggests recent upmove would extend to 130.85, however, reckon 131.50/55 would hold and yield a much-needed correction due to overbought condition.

On the downside, only a daily close below 129.40 would indicate a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement to 128.90/00 later.

Data to be released on Thursday

Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, industrial sales, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, Germany CPI, HICP.

U.S. GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, KC Fed manufacturing and Canada average weekly earnings.