Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 27 Apr 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 127.85

Despite dollar's marginal break of 127.03 (Tue) to a 1-week bottom at 126.96 in Australia today, subsequent strong recovery on active selling in yen suggests 1st leg of correction from Apr's near 20-year peak at 129.40 over and above 127.85/90 would yield stronger gain to 128.20/22 but reckon 128.49/59 resistance would remain intact initially.

On the downside, only a daily close below 126.96 would risk one more fall to 126.45/50.

Data to be released on Wednesday

Italy trade balance, Swiss investor sentiment.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories and pending home sales.