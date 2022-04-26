Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 26 Apr 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 127.95

Although dollar's early strong retreat from last Wed's near 2-year peak at 129.40 for 127.53 in New York morning yesterday and intra-day break there to 127.35 in Asia suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top there, subsequent rebound signals consolidation with upside bias remains but above 128.59 is needed to extend towards 128.86.

On the downside, only a daily close below 127.35 would risk stronger retracement to 127.00/10.

Data to be released on Tuesday

U.K. right move house price, Japan unemployment rate, U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, Swiss exports, imports, trade balance.

U.S. building permits. durable goods, durable ex-transport, durables ex-defense, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence, new home sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing.

