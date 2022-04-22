Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 22 Apr 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 128.12
Although dollar's erratic rise from 127.47 (Wednesday) to 128.70 Thur in tandem with U.S. yields suggests 1st leg of correction from last Wednesday's fresh near 20-year peak at 129.40 has ended, intraday retreat from 128.69 to 127.75 in Europe on possible yen intervention news suggests choppy trading below said resistance would continue and below 127.47 would yield stronger retracement towards 127.20/25 later.
On the upside, only a daily close above 128.69/74 would abort daily bearishness and risk stronger gain to 129.00/10 on Monday.
Data to be released on Friday
U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, retail sales, France Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU current account.
Canada producer prices, retail sales, U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI and Markit services PMI.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has staged a rebound after dipping below 1.0800 earlier in the day and erased a large portion of its losses. Ahead of the April PMI data from the US, the dollar is consolidating its daily gains, allowing the pair to edge higher. Investors will also keep a close eye on ECB President Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2900
GBP/USD has managed to recover above 1.2900 but continues to trade deep in negative territory. The risk-averse market environment and dismal data releases from the UK don't allow the British pound to find demand ahead of the weekend.
Gold drops to near two-week low, around $1,930 area
Gold came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and dropped to a near two-week low, around the $1,930 region during the first half o the European session. Fed Powell's speech at an IMF event sounded extremely hawkish and all but confirmed a 50 bps rate hike.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price shows an interesting move to the downside to purge the sell-side liquidity before heading up to $46,200. Investors can expect BTC to stabilize between $40,100 to $40,500 and trigger a run-up to yearly open.
HYMC rebounds, bottom in place?
The meltdown in Wall Street, courtesy of Fed Powell’s hawkish reinforcement, exacerbated the pain in the stock. HYMC hit fresh monthly lows at $1.5100 before staging a modest comeback to settle Thursday up 1.95% at $1.5700.