Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 22 Apr 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 128.12

Although dollar's erratic rise from 127.47 (Wednesday) to 128.70 Thur in tandem with U.S. yields suggests 1st leg of correction from last Wednesday's fresh near 20-year peak at 129.40 has ended, intraday retreat from 128.69 to 127.75 in Europe on possible yen intervention news suggests choppy trading below said resistance would continue and below 127.47 would yield stronger retracement towards 127.20/25 later.

On the upside, only a daily close above 128.69/74 would abort daily bearishness and risk stronger gain to 129.00/10 on Monday.

Data to be released on Friday

U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, retail sales, France Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU current account.

Canada producer prices, retail sales, U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI and Markit services PMI.