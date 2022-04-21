Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 21 Apr 2022 09:30GMT,

USD/JPY - 128.18

Dollar's selloff from Wednesday's fresh near 20-year peak at 129.40 to as low as 127.47 in New York on broad-based USD's retreat due to fall in U.S. yields suggests recent erratic upmove has made a temporary top there and as 128.63 has capped intra-day recovery in Asia, consolidation with downside bias remains but below 127.47 needed to yield stronger retracement towards 127.22.

On the upside, only a daily close above 128.63/74 would revive bullishness for 128.98, break would re-test said resistance later.

Data to be released on Thursday

France business climate, EU HICP.

U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index and EU consumer confidence.