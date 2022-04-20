Daily market outlook on major
USD/JPY - 128.66
Despite dollar's intra-day rally above 128.97 (Tuesday) to a fresh 20-year peak at 129.40 in Asia on active selling in yen, subsequent brief but sharp retreat to 128.07 in tandem with U.S. yields suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top there and consolidation is in store, reckon 126.30/35 would hold and yield another rise, above 129.40, 129.70/80 later.
On the downside, only a daily close below 128.07 would risk stronger retracement towards 127.79.
Data to be released on Wednesday
Germany producer prices, Italy trade balance, EU industrial production, trade balance.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, existing home sales, Canada new housing price index and CPI.
