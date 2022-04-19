Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 19 Apr 2022 09:30GMT.

Dollar's impressive rally from 126.97 (AUS) to a fresh near 20-year peak of 128.32 at European open, then present break there on active selling in yen suggests recent uptrend would head to 128.35 after consolidation, however, overbought condition is likely head to cap price below 128.65/70 and yield a much-needed correction later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 127.22/27 would indicate a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 126.79.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Canada housing starts, U.S. housing starts, building permits and redbook.