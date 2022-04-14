Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 14 Apr 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 125.36

Despite dollar's resumption of uptrend to a near 20-year peak at 126.31 in Europe Wed, subsequent retreat to 125.09 in Europe today on active yen buying signals a temporary top is made and consolidation is in store, reckon 125.05/10 would hold and yield prospect of another rebound, above 125.75/80 would bring re-test of 126.31.

On the downside, only a daily close below 124.78 would risk stronger retracement to 124.35/40.

Data to be released on Thursday

U.K. RICS housing price balance, Germany wholesale price index, Swiss producer/import price, EU ECB deposit rate, ECB refinancing rate.

U.S. retail sales, continuing jobless claims, initial jobless claims, imports prices, export prices, University of Michigan sentiment, business inventories, Canada wholesale trade and manufacturing sales.

