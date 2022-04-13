Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 13 Apr 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 126.03

Dollar's resumption of recent uptrend to a near 7-year peak at 125.77 in New York Mon on broad-based USD's strength due to rally in U.S. yields, then intra-day firm break of 2015 high of 125.86 on active selling in yen in European morning suggests further gain towards 126.40/45 is envisaged before a much-needed correction occurs due to overbought condition.

On the downside, only a daily close below 125.75/77 would indicate a temporary top is made and risk stronger retracement to 125.10/15 but 124.78 should hold.

Data to be released on Wednesday

U.K. PPI output prices, PPI input prices, RPI, CPI, DCLG house price, Italy industrial output.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, PPI and Canada interest decision.