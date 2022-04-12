Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 12 Apr 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 125.56

Although dollar's retreat after yesterday's rally to a near 7-year peak at 125.77 in New York in tandem with U.S. yields signals consolidation is in store, intra-day rebound from 125.12 in Asia suggests pullback has ended and upside bias remains for re-test of said resistance, break would yield re-test of 2015 peak at 125.86 but 126.44 should cap upside.

On the downside, only a daily close below 125.00/10 would risk stronger retracement towards 124.67 later.

Data to be released on Tuesday

U.K. BRC retail sales, average weekly earnings, employment change, ILO unemployment rate, claimant count,

Germany HICP, CPI, ZEW current conditions, ZEW economic sentiment, France exports, imports, trade balance, current account, EU ZEW survey expectation.

U.S. CPI, redbook and Federal budget.