Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 07 Apr 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 123.68

Although dollar's rally from last Thursday's bottom at 121.29 to as high as 124.05 Wednesday in tandem with U.S. yields suggests correction from March's near 7-year peak at 125.10 has possibly ended, subsequent retreat to 123.47 in New York yesterday would yield choppy sideways swings, reckon 123.20 would hold and yield rebound, above 124.05 would head to 124.30/40.

On the downside, only a daily close below 123.03 would risk stronger retracement towards 122.70, break, 122.38/43.

Data to be released on Thursday

Swiss unemployment rate, Germany industrial output, U.K. Halifax house price, EU retail sales.

U.S. continuing jobless claims and initial jobless claims.

