Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 06 Apr 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 123.91

Dollar's rally above last Fri's 123.03 top (now support) to 123.66 in New York Tuesday in tandem with US yields after hawkish comments by Fed's Brainard, then intra-day break there suggests pullback from March's near 7-year peak at 125.10 has ended and further gain towards 124.30, then 124.70 would be seen later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 123.54 would risk stronger retracement towards 123.20, break, 123.00/05.

Data to be released on Wednesday

Germany industrial orders, U.K. Markit construction PMI, EU producer prices.

U.S. MBA mortgage application and Canada Ivey PMI.

