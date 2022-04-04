Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 04 Apr 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 122.63
Dollar's rally from 131.29 (Thursday) to as high as 123.03 in post-FOMC New York last Friday in tandem with U.S. yields and yen weakness suggests 1st leg of correction from March's near 7-year peak at 135.10 has possibly ended there and consolidation with upside bias remains for 123.25/30 but 123.64 would cap upside.
On the downside, only a daily close below 122.22/25 would risk stronger retracement to 121.85/95.
Data to be released today
Germany current account, trade balance, imports, exports.
EU Sentix index, Canada building permits.
U.S. durables ex-transport, factory orders, durable goods and durables ex-defense on Monday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1000 as dollar continues to gather strength
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide during the European trading hours toward 1.1000. Despite the relatively upbeat market mood on Monday, the greenback continues to gather strength on the back of rising US Treasury bond yields. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors eye geopolitical headlines.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3100, eyes on BOE's Cunliffe
GBP/USD has edged lower toward 1.3100 with the dollar holding its ground at the beginning of the week. Supported by rising US yields, the US Dollar Index continues to stretch higher toward 99.00, weighing on the pair.
Gold key levels to watch amid cautious markets
Gold price continues to remain at the mercy of the dynamics in the US bond market and the developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Altcoins pause on account of big crypto
Bitcoin price is bracketing around the yearly open and shows no signs of breaking out. Moreover, a directional bias seems to be absent. Ethereum and Ripple are both facing crucial hurdles.
TWTR soars as Elon Musk buys stake
News broke this morning that Tesla boss Elon Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter. The news immediately saw TWTR stock soar and rally strongly.