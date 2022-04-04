Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 04 Apr 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 122.63

Dollar's rally from 131.29 (Thursday) to as high as 123.03 in post-FOMC New York last Friday in tandem with U.S. yields and yen weakness suggests 1st leg of correction from March's near 7-year peak at 135.10 has possibly ended there and consolidation with upside bias remains for 123.25/30 but 123.64 would cap upside.

On the downside, only a daily close below 122.22/25 would risk stronger retracement to 121.85/95.

Data to be released today

Germany current account, trade balance, imports, exports.

EU Sentix index, Canada building permits.

U.S. durables ex-transport, factory orders, durable goods and durables ex-defense on Monday.

