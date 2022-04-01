Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 01 Apr 2022 09:30GMT.

The greenback's intra-day rally above Friday's fresh 6-year peak at 122.43 on BoJ's monetary easing suggests Medium Term upmove remains in progress and further gain towards 122.00/10 would be seen after minor consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 122.40/50 and bring a much-needed correction later tomorrow or early next week.

On the downside, only below 120.60 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement towards 120.20/30.

Data to be released on Friday

Swiss CPI, manufacturing PMI, France budget balance, Markit manufacturing PMI, Italy Markit manufacturing PMI, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, HICP, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI.

U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, Markit manufacturing PMI, ISM manufacturing PMI, construction spending and Canada Markit manufacturing PMI.