Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 01 Apr 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 122.54
The greenback's intra-day rally above Friday's fresh 6-year peak at 122.43 on BoJ's monetary easing suggests Medium Term upmove remains in progress and further gain towards 122.00/10 would be seen after minor consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 122.40/50 and bring a much-needed correction later tomorrow or early next week.
On the downside, only below 120.60 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement towards 120.20/30.
Data to be released on Friday
Swiss CPI, manufacturing PMI, France budget balance, Markit manufacturing PMI, Italy Markit manufacturing PMI, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, HICP, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI.
U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, Markit manufacturing PMI, ISM manufacturing PMI, construction spending and Canada Markit manufacturing PMI.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
