Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 31 Mar2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 121.97
The greenback's intra-day rally above Friday's fresh 6-year peak at 122.43 on BoJ's monetary easing suggests Medium Term up move remains in progress and further gain towards 122.00/10 would be seen after minor consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 122.40/50 and bring a much-needed correction later tomorrow or early next week.
On the downside, only below 120.60 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement towards 120.20/30.
Data to be released on Thursday
U.K. nationwide house price, Swiss retail sales, France producer prices, CPI, consumer spending, Germany retail sales, unemployment rate, unemployment change, Italy CPI, unemployment rate, EU unemployment rate.
U.S. continuing jobless claims, initial jobless claims, PCE price index, personal spending, personal income, Chicago PMI and Canada GDP.
