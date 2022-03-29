Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 29 Mar2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 123.65
The greenback's intra-day rally above Friday's fresh 6-year peak at 122.43 on BoJ's monetary easing suggests Medium Term upmove remains in progress and further gain towards 122.00/10 would be seen after minor consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 122.40/50 and bring a much-needed correction later tomorrow or early next week.
On the downside, only below 120.60 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement towards 120.20/30.
Data to be released today
Germany import prices, Gfk consumer sentiment.
Canada average weekly earnings, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, JOLTS jobs openings and consumer confidence on Tuesday.
