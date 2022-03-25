Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 25 Mar2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 121.60

The greenback's intra-day firm break above yesterday's fresh 6-year peak at 121.41 suggests Medium Term up move remains in progress and further gain towards 122.00/10 would be seen after minor consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 122.40/50 and bring a much-needed correction later tomorrow or early next week.

On the downside, only below 120.60 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement towards 120.20/30.

Data to be released on Friday

U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, retail sales, Italy trade balance, business confidence, consumer confidence, Germany Ifo expectations, Ifo current conditions, Ifo business climate.

U.S. pending home sales, University of Michigan sentiment and Canada budget balance.

