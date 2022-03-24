The greenback's intra-day firm break above yesterday's fresh 6-year peak at 121.41 suggests Medium Term upmove remains in progress and further gain towards 122.00/10 would be seen after minor consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 122.40/50 and bring a much-needed correction later tomorrow or early next week. On the downside, only below 120.60 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement towards 120.20/30.

