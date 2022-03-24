Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 24 Mar2022 09:30GMTA
USD/JPY - 121.51
The greenback's intra-day firm break above yesterday's fresh 6-year peak at 121.41 suggests Medium Term upmove remains in progress and further gain towards 122.00/10 would be seen after minor consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 122.40/50 and bring a much-needed correction later tomorrow or early next week.
On the downside, only below 120.60 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement towards 120.20/30.
Data to be released on Thursday
France business climate, Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI, Germany Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI, Swiss SNB interest rate decision, EU Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI, U.K. Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI.
U.S. continuing jobless claims, initial jobless claims, PCE prices, GDP, durables ex-defense, durables ex-transport, durable goods, current account, Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI and KC Fed manufacturing.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
