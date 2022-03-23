Daily market outlook on major

Dollar's rally above last Wed's 119.12 high to a 6-year peak at 119.39 in New York Fri on renewed usd's strength suggests recent erratic upmove would extend to 119.85 after consolidation, however, loss of momentum should cap price below 'psychological ' 120.00 handle and yield minor correction.

On the downside, only a daily close below 118.76 may signal a temporary top is in place and risk has increased for stronger retracement to 118.37/40 later.

Data to be released on Wednesday

UK PPI output prices, input prices, RPI, CPI, DCLG house price index.

US MBA mortgage application, building permits, new home sales and EU consumer confidence.