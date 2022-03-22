Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 22 Mar2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 120.62
Dollar's rally above last Wednesday's 119.12 high to a 6-year peak at 119.39 in New York Fri on renewed usd's strength suggests recent erratic upmove would extend to 119.85 after consolidation, however, loss of momentum should cap price below 'psychological ' 120.00 handle and yield minor correction.
On the downside, only a daily close below 118.76 may signal a temporary top is in place and risk has increased for stronger retracement to 118.37/40 later.
Data to be released on Tuesday
Australia Westpac consumer survey, EU current account, construction output.
U.K. PSNCR, PSNB.
Canada producer prices, U.S. redbook and Richmond Fed manufacturing.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.1000 as dollar loses interest
EUR/USD regained its traction after declining toward 1.0950 earlier in the day and climbed above 1.1000. The improving market mood in the early European session seems to be weighing on the dollar and helping the pair push higher. In the absence of high-tier data releases, markets will focus on central bank speak.
GBP/USD pares early losses, rises above 1.3200
GBP/USD stayed under bearish pressure during the Asian trading hours and fell below 1.3130 before reversing its direction. The positive shift witnessed in risk mood seems to be helping the British pound find demand while weighing on the greenback.
Gold looks vulnerable whilst below $1,941
Gold price remains stuck in a familiar range below $1,940, lacking a clear direction. Treasury yields firm up on hawkish Fed while the Russia-Ukraine crisis rages on.
Three cryptos that reached a market bottom: XLM, WAX, and FTM
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM, WAX, and FTM. Analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.