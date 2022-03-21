Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 21 Mar2022 09:30GMT

Dollar's rally above last Wed's 119.12 high to a 6-year peak at 119.39 in New York Friday on renewed USD's strength suggests recent erratic upmove would extend to 119.85 after consolidation, however, loss of momentum should cap price below 'psychological ' 120.00 handle and yield minor correction.

On the downside, only a daily close below 118.76 may signal a temporary top is in place and risk has increased for stronger retracement to 118.37/40 later.

Data to be released today

U.K. Rightmove house price, Germany producer prices.

U.S. national activity on Monday.

